Cyril Rioli Took A Huge Hanger Playing For The Tiwi Bombers On The Weekend

Cyril Rioli has still got it.

He took a huge grab playing in his much anticipated return for the Tiwi Bombers in the NTFL on the weekend, climbing high above another player to pull it down.

WATCH IT HERE:

Cyril also kicked the winning goal for the Bombers, dragging them back from a four goal deficit at half time against Palmerston.

Tom Browne had some mail on Stephen Silvagni’s future at Carlton today:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!