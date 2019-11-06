Cyril Rioli Took A Huge Hanger Playing For The Tiwi Bombers On The Weekend

Is there anything he can't do?

Article heading image for Cyril Rioli Took A Huge Hanger Playing For The Tiwi Bombers On The Weekend

Image: YouTube/AFLNTv

Cyril Rioli has still got it.

He took a huge grab playing in his much anticipated return for the Tiwi Bombers in the NTFL on the weekend, climbing high above another player to pull it down.

WATCH IT HERE:

Cyril also kicked the winning goal for the Bombers, dragging them back from a four goal deficit at half time against Palmerston.

