Cyril Rioli Took A Huge Hanger Playing For The Tiwi Bombers On The Weekend
Is there anything he can't do?
Image: YouTube/AFLNTv
Cyril Rioli has still got it.
He took a huge grab playing in his much anticipated return for the Tiwi Bombers in the NTFL on the weekend, climbing high above another player to pull it down.
WATCH IT HERE:
Cyril also kicked the winning goal for the Bombers, dragging them back from a four goal deficit at half time against Palmerston.
