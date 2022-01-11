Daily Cases Expected To Swell As RAT Reporting Included From Wednesday

New South Wales recorded 25,870 new cases detected on Tuesday from PCR tests and sadly 11 Covid-related deaths.

Currently, 2186 people are in hospital with Covid, with 170 of those are in ICU.

The rapid surge in hospitalisations continues to gain momentum, with reported admissions up from rom 2030 and 159 respectively on Monday.

The latest cases were detected from 71,325 PCR tests processed on the previous day, as people gear up to shifting to rapid antigen (RAT) testing.

NSW will move to a duel reporting system, including RATs from Wednesday, with people told to log their results through the Service NSW app.

It comes as chief health officer Kerry Chant warned on Monday that case numbers were momentarily "conservative" because RAT results were yet to be officially included.

Meantime, health minister Brad Hazzard told The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday that mandating the reporting of positive RAT results was imminent.

“There has been much discussion regarding the possibility of mandatory enforcement and the health lawyers are consulting with Crown Solicitor’s to look at what may be possible,” he said.

"It comes with the added benefit that it might also open the door to federal financial assistance if you're off work for the week. The bottom line is it is a must-do, even if there is no fine."

"At the end of the day, it's an obligation on all of us to make sure that we log in to the Service NSW app, particularly as it will give a clear picture of how the virus is moving through the community," Mr Hazzard told the Herald.

Meanwhile, premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed that Covid positive people would be required to register their RAT results with the government, with the system set to be in place later this week.

“I’m advised by NSW Health and Service NSW that we will have a system in place which allows people to register their positive RAT test and connect through to Health, and we’ve made the decision as a government that we will mandate that requirement,” the Premier said.

