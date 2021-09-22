Daisy Believes SPS Could Become The Recruit Of The Season

Dale Thomas was asked on Triple M Melbourne's Dead Set Legends about his former teammate Sam Petrevski-Seton's trade request to West Coast, speaking glowingly about his potential.

The 23-year-old revealed his desire to return to his home state of Western Australia, with West Coast his preferred destination.

Daisy believes Carlton fans may rue the day he develops into a consistent performer, thinking "how didn't we get the best out of him?".

Explaining that the former number six pick was "starved of opportunity" although some of it "was his own doing".

"Next year he'll certainly be in that conversation of recruit of the season."

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!