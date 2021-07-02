Daisy Cops A Warm Welcome On His Friday Huddle Debut

Impressing so far in his various roles at Triple M, 258-gamer Dale Thomas was asked to step in to the Friday Huddle for the Geelong-Essendon game.

Along with a special intro, 'The Duke of Drouin' took centre stage with a compilation highlighting the character of the man.

"I've found that you'll fit in with this box really well, cause you like to have some fun." Browny shared.

Colourful language, stitch-ups and return serves were on the agenda for Daisy's best moments!

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!