Daisy Cops A Warm Welcome On His Friday Huddle Debut

OUT: Dunstall, IN: Thomas

Article heading image for Daisy Cops A Warm Welcome On His Friday Huddle Debut

Impressing so far in his various roles at Triple M, 258-gamer Dale Thomas was asked to step in to the Friday Huddle for the Geelong-Essendon game.

Along with a special intro, 'The Duke of Drouin' took centre stage with a compilation highlighting the character of the man.

"I've found that you'll fit in with this box really well, cause you like to have some fun." Browny shared. 

Colourful language, stitch-ups and return serves were on the agenda for Daisy's best moments!

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

2 July 2021

