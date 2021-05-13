Daisy: Cripps' Selflessness Allowing Sam Walsh To Flourish

Former Carlton star Dale Thomas has praised the selflessness of skipper Patrick Cripps on the Midweek Rub.

Daisy said that it's been undersold what Cripps has done to allow his teammate Sam Walsh to shine in the midfield.

"Sam Walsh on the back of that though has been unbelievable."

"Crippa just taking the tag, taking the big hits and then bringing Sam Walsh into the game."

LISTEN HERE:

"What he is doing there has been under rated by so many."

It has since been revealed that Cripps is getting weekly injections to cope with a broken back.