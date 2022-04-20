Daisy & Duck On Essendon's Poor Start To The Season

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas & Wayne Carey didn't hold back when assessing Essendon's poor start to the season.

Daisy saw them up close on the weekend and believes there is some toxic in fighting going on between the playing group.

Duck went on to say they need to give up on their ambitions for this year and start planning for 2023 already.

“They’ve got to look at next year, the Bombers, already.”

“Start planning for next year for me.”

