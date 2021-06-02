Daisy Exposes Sydney's Nice Gesture To The Kid From The SCG

Daisy Thomas has exposed the Sydney Swans on the Midweek Rub for their tight-arse act!

After nominating the Swans as his 'Hero of the Week' for their very kind gesture of conducting a meet and greet with a young fan, he revealed that there had to be an asterisk attached to the title.

On closer inspection the Swans dished off a 'cheapo' Lyrebird Sherrin to the young girl who was captured hugging the game ball on Sunday at the SCG!

"It does have a little asterisk this one..." Daisy said

"They gave her a Sherrin Lyrebird! Straight up sh*t one from Kmart!"

"Well done for them, it's a beautiful gesture... But c'mon Sydney!"

