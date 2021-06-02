Daisy Exposes Sydney's Nice Gesture To The Kid From The SCG

On the Midweek Rub!

Article heading image for Daisy Exposes Sydney's Nice Gesture To The Kid From The SCG

Daisy Thomas has exposed the Sydney Swans on the Midweek Rub for their tight-arse act! 

After nominating the Swans as his 'Hero of the Week' for their very kind gesture of conducting a meet and greet with a young fan, he revealed that there had to be an asterisk attached to the title. 

On closer inspection the Swans dished off a 'cheapo' Lyrebird Sherrin to the young girl who was captured hugging the game ball on Sunday at the SCG! 

LISTEN HERE: 

"It does have a little asterisk this one..." Daisy said

"They gave her a Sherrin Lyrebird! Straight up sh*t one from Kmart!" 

"Well done for them, it's a beautiful gesture... But c'mon Sydney!" 

Catch the full Midweek Rub here or via the LiSTNR app: 

2 June 2021

Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs