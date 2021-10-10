Daisy & Joey Debate If Robbie Tarrant Is A Good Recruit For Richmond

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas & Leigh Montagna had opposing views about whether veteran defender Robbie Tarrant is a good pick up for Richmond.

Daisy believes that the 32 year old will fit in seamlessly into the Richmond defence as they have a tilt at another premiership.

However, Joey wasn't so sure that the 32 year-old is still at his best. He believes he saw signs last season that suggests he might be slowing down.

The boys made their case on Triple M Footy last week.

