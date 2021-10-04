Daisy & Joey Discuss Mason Cox's Future

Will he get picked up?

Article heading image for Daisy & Joey Discuss Mason Cox's Future

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas & Leigh Montagna discussed if Mason Cox will find a new home in 2022. 

The out of contract forward only featured seven times at senior level for Collingwood this season. 

Daisy & Joey think the 30 year-old might be a the end of the road at AFL level. 

"I can't see what club need him," Montagna said. 

LISTEN HERE: 

The boys agreed that at his age he doesn't add any value to a developing team and probably wouldn't crack a game in a contending side. 

"Because he's 30 years of age. So if you're in a list rebuild, why would you be having Mason Cox playing in your team," Montagna continued. 

"And if you're a team in the premiership window, I don't think Mason Cox is anywhere near your best side." 

Cox has played 76 games and kicked 93 goals for the Pies since being drafted as a rookie in 2015. 

4 October 2021

