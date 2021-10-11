Daisy On 'Classy' Pat Lipinski's Move To Collingwood
Good get for the Pies.
Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas believes his old club Collingwood have found a beauty in Patrick Lipinski.
The Magpies acquired Lipinski from the Western Bulldogs in exchange for Pick 43 earlier today.
"There was something behind the scenes, I reckon, at the Bulldogs in the way he played that Bevo didn't like," Thomas said.
"When I saw him live, what I saw I liked a lot. He looks like he's got class, he makes good decisions."
LISTEN HERE:
Daisy said that although he doesn't think Lipinski will change Collingwood's fortunes that much next year, the 23 year-old can grow with the next crop of Collingwood players as they build towards another premiership tilt.
