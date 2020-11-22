Daisy On Collingwood Having A Big Plan In Place After A Controversial Trade Period

Collingwood premiership hero Dale Thomas reflected on the turbulent trade period at Magpieland over the last few weeks.

Daisy said that despite it looking like the Pies were big losers during the last week, he thinks the Pies are brewing something for next year and beyond by moving on a number of key players.

From his experience at Collingwood, Daisy believes that they don't make such drastic decisions unless they have a masterplan to pull off a big move in the near future.

LISTEN HERE:

"It just doesn't smell right for me... The cheques and balances don't really add up," Thomas said on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

"But there's one thing I do know about that football club, and they will have a plan.

"Whether it comes off or not is another story.

"They've got something up their sleeve, I know it. They're not releasing it and we'll either all go 'oh wow that's why' or it'll go to crap and go 'well that's why it didn't really work out'."

Leigh Montagna added that is too soon to judge the Magpies list management calls and they will take time to play out.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!