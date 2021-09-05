Daisy's 10 Step Plan To Fix Carlton

Triple M Footy's very own Dale Thomas outlined his 10 step plan to rebuild Carlton.

The former Blue brought some interesting ideas to the table including some advice from his former mentor Mick Malthouse!

From learning how to defend to going old school and opening up the chequebook, this list had it all...

LISTEN HERE:

Daisy was building nicely to throw his hat in the ring for the vacant coaching job until Mick got on the line.

“Unfortunately at Carlton, your preparation is to be ready to be sacked. That’s your preparation!”

