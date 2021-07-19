Daisy's Big Winners From Round 18

Triple M Footy's Daisy Thomas was back for his regular spot on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning to dissect a massive weekend of footy.

As ever Daisy named his big winners from the weekend. Jack Riewoldt's six goal haul in his 300th game rated a mention, along the Bombers for finding themselves in the top 8 & Jack Silvagni's touching moment at the MCG.

However, Sam Walsh's eye catching heat map stole the show as the biggest winner of the week!

