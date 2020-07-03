Daisy's Dislikes: The Debut Segment!

Replacing Judge Juddy!

Article heading image for Daisy's Dislikes: The Debut Segment!

Dale Thomas has taken no time to fit right in on the Friday huddle, filling the seat for the absent Chris Judd. 

With Juddy away, there was no Judge Juddy tonight leaving a big hole in the program that needed filling.

But Daisy stood up on debut to deliver 'Daisy's Dislikes' and we think it's a winner. From a gassy golfer to annoying Zoom call mannerisms, Daisy had plenty of content! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Catch up with the best stuff from Triple M Footy here: 

9 hours ago

Triple M Footy
Dale Thomas
Listen Live!
Triple M Footy
Dale Thomas
Triple M Footy
Dale Thomas
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs