Daisy's Dislikes: The Debut Segment!

Dale Thomas has taken no time to fit right in on the Friday huddle, filling the seat for the absent Chris Judd.

With Juddy away, there was no Judge Juddy tonight leaving a big hole in the program that needed filling.

But Daisy stood up on debut to deliver 'Daisy's Dislikes' and we think it's a winner. From a gassy golfer to annoying Zoom call mannerisms, Daisy had plenty of content!

