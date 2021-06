Daisy Thomas didn't miss out on having a laugh at Mark Robinson's zoom catastrophe during this morning's new bulletin!

For those who missed it, Robbo's shoddy internet connection completely railroaded Nathan Buckley's zoom press conference, leading to Bucks to mute him.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch all the best bits from Triple M Footy including a Buckley podcast special, the Midweek Rub & much more!