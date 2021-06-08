Daisy's Dose | Carlton's External Review Is An Overreaction

Daisy spoke this morning.

Article heading image for Daisy's Dose | Carlton's External Review Is An Overreaction

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas shared his thoughts on the news that Carlton were going to conduct an external review on the club's football department. 

His former club has slipped to 4-8 after going down to a depleted West Coast Eagles side on Sunday at the SCG. 

Daisy said despite the lofty pre-season expectations, a thorough review of the club is a bit of an overreaction. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Thomas stated that the mounting pressure on David Teague is also slightly unwarranted. He's operating at 43% win rate, which was only marginally behind Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin's record coming into the season. 

