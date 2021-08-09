Daisy's Dose | The MRO Is Doing People's Heads In
On Triple M.
Triple M Footy's Daisy Thomas has vented his frustration at the MRO after another dubious decision to suspend Bombers defender Mason Redman.
Thomas told the Triple M newsroom this morning that Redman shouldn't have a case to answer for a "perfectly laid tackle".
This follows the decision to hand Toby Greene a two game ban for what Daisy considers a "footballing act".
LISTEN HERE:
Daisy expects both Redman & Greene to get off their charges at the tribunal.
"I'd be very disappointed if they both don't get off, both footballing acts. But as we said, it's a lottery."