Daisy's Dose | The MRO Is Doing People's Heads In

Triple M Footy's Daisy Thomas has vented his frustration at the MRO after another dubious decision to suspend Bombers defender Mason Redman.

Thomas told the Triple M newsroom this morning that Redman shouldn't have a case to answer for a "perfectly laid tackle".

This follows the decision to hand Toby Greene a two game ban for what Daisy considers a "footballing act".

LISTEN HERE:

Daisy expects both Redman & Greene to get off their charges at the tribunal.

"I'd be very disappointed if they both don't get off, both footballing acts. But as we said, it's a lottery."

