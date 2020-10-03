Daisy's Top 5 Commentary Highlights From His Debut Season
Daisy's highlights!
Dale Thomas was asked to bring a segment to the table ahead of this afternoon's elimination final between St Kilda & the Western Bulldogs.
He took it upon himself to compile the Top 5 moments from his first season behind the mic for Triple M Footy.
It was very self indulgent, but we love it!
LISTEN HERE:
Daisy went through his favourite moments and retold some of the great behind the scenes stories.
