Daisy's Top 5 Commentary Highlights From His Debut Season

Dale Thomas was asked to bring a segment to the table ahead of this afternoon's elimination final between St Kilda & the Western Bulldogs.

He took it upon himself to compile the Top 5 moments from his first season behind the mic for Triple M Footy.

It was very self indulgent, but we love it!

LISTEN HERE:

Daisy went through his favourite moments and retold some of the great behind the scenes stories.

Catch all the best bits from Triple M Footy here!