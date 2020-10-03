Daisy's Top 5 Commentary Highlights From His Debut Season

Daisy's highlights!

Article heading image for Daisy's Top 5 Commentary Highlights From His Debut Season

Dale Thomas was asked to bring a segment to the table ahead of this afternoon's elimination final between St Kilda & the Western Bulldogs.

He took it upon himself to compile the Top 5 moments from his first season behind the mic for Triple M Footy. 

It was very self indulgent, but we love it!

LISTEN HERE: 

Daisy went through his favourite moments and retold some of the great behind the scenes stories.

Catch all the best bits from Triple M Footy here! 

3 October 2020

Dale Thomas
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Dale Thomas
Triple M Footy
Dale Thomas
Triple M Footy
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs