After a couple of weeks off, Daisy Thomas was back with Marty Sheargold this morning to wrap up a big weekend of footy!

He gave some love to the Swans & Pies for their impressive wins, and went into bat for debutant Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

He also put Richmond on notice... If they lose to Brisbane next week he said he'll be bringing back the 'losers' segment!

