Daisy Says Carlton's Season Isn't A Success If It Misses The 8

On Triple M's Midweek Rub, Joey went head-to-head with Daisy and Damo over whether this season has been a success for the Blues.

Carlton started 8-2 on the season, but has since fallen to 12-8 and is at serious risk of falling out of finals race in the final two rounds of the year.

“If you start 8-2, the expectation shouldn’t be that if we miss finals it’s still a successful year," Daisy said.

Damo also gave an update on George Hewett as he battles another back complaint, an injury that has plagued his career with the Swans, saying he is "highly unlikely to return this year".

