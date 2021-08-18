Daisy Stitches Up Joey As His 'Hero Of The Week'

Daisy Thomas has thrown Leigh Montagna under the bus on the Midweek Rub during his 'Hero of the Week' segment.

Joey copped it for the feature piece Fox Footy ran about him during the week.

"IT IS THE MOST SELF INDULGENT THING I'VE EVER SEEN!"

Daisy teased that Eddie Betts would get his nomination before handing it up to Joey.

Joey hated every minute of it...

LISTEN HERE:

Montagna tried to defend himself by saying it was something that he could get out of.

Catch the full Midweek Rub here!