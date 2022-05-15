Daisy Thomas Backs In Stuart Dew

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas joined Marty Sheargold this morning to wrap up a big round of footy.

Daisy went into bat for Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew after the Suns pulled off another big upset over Fremantle.

With Alastair Clarkson being avaliable to coach next season, Daisy said it's disrespectful that Dew's name keeps getting raised as the one to make way for the four-time premiership coach.

“Stuey Dew’s just beaten Sydney & Fremantle..."

