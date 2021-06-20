Daisy Thomas' Big Winners From Round 14

Daisy Thomas was back for his regular Monday morning spot with Marty Sheargold, but changed his segment up a little bit this week!

Daisy decided to only focus on the winners from now on to bring more positive vibes to Monday morning.

The tribunal, Toby Greene and Jake Stringer headline his big winners from Round 14.

LISTEN HERE:

In typical Daisy fashion he signed off with a parting birthday mic drop!

"And well done to me, it's my birthday! I've been Daisy Thomas, you've been alright. See you next week."

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!