Daisy Thomas' Big Winners & Losers From Round 8

Triple M Footy's very own Dale Thomas joined Marty Sheargold this morning to discuss another big weekend of footy. 

As ever, Daisy nominated his big winners & losers from Round 8.

Daisy got around the Dees for being 8-0 along with the Cats & Pies for getting back on the winners list.  

However, he gave Port Adelaide a serve for their prison bar jumper stunt and gave a spray to all the keyboard warriors who got stuck into him over his return to local footy. 

