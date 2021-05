Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas joined Marty Sheargold to have a yarn about the weekend's action.

Daisy had a little dig at the umpires as his losers, including the poor goal umpire who ran into Dusty Martin!

His winners included the red hot Bulldogs & Demons while the Kangaroos also rated a mention for their breakthrough win.

LISTEN HERE:

Catch all the best bits from Triple M Footy here!