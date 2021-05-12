Daisy Thomas Defends Shai Bolton & Daniel Rioli

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas & Wayne Carey have defended Richmond players Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli on the Midweek Rub.

The Richmond pair were involved in a nightclub altercation over the weekend when Rioli's girlfriend was being harassed by a group.

Daisy believes the pair were well within their rights to step in and defend Rioli's partner and said the commentary blaming the players for putting themselves in vulnerable situation is over the top.

"Some of the commentary around it is very interesting," Thomas said.

"I just think we need to pump the breaks to some extent, they weren't going out hunting for trouble."

"You're allowed to enjoy your life, you're allowed to have a good time and you shouldn't have dills coming up and just trying to start stuff for the fact that you're AFL footballers."

Leigh Montagna also gave a recount of the time members of the public were throwing ice cubes at Nick Riewoldt to antagonise him during their playing days.

