Daisy Thomas On A Positional Change For Pendlebury

Former Magpies star Dale Thomas suggested on the Midweek Rub that Collingwood would benefit if his old mate Scott Pendlebury made a positional change.

Daisy was drafted alongside Pendlebury from the Gippsland Power in 2005 and has seen his premiership teammate's game evolve over his career.

Thomas believes that Collingwood need to forget about using Pendles in their forward rotation and play him behind the ball instead.

"He's not a forward, he can't play forward to save himself. He would be the first to admit that," Daisy said.

Thomas said that the Collingwood skipper can open the game up with his elite decision making and foot skills from half-back.

Joey Montagna also suggested that the likes of Brayden Maynard & Isaac Quaynor should get a run in the midfield to try and inject some pace.

