Daisy Thomas On How Awkward Things Will Be At Hawthorn After Their Trade Period

Daisy Thomas discussed how awkward it will be at Hawthorn after players they put up for trade didn't leave by the end of trade period.

"No doubt there’ll be conversations being had at this very moment," Daisy said when asked by Sarah Olle how awkward things will be on the Triple M Trade Tracker Podcast.

"I imagine Sam Mitchell would be a pretty busy boy tonight on the phones to the likes of Luke Breust, who got shopped around late, Jaeger O’Meara, Tom Mitchell, Chad Wingard as well.

"These are the foundations of your footy, when you think of the Hawthorn footy club, they’re in your top handful of players.

"To have them shopped around so aggressively… sportspeople, we’ve got egos, we’ve got pride, we think we deserve loyalty.

"So it does take a dent when you hear these things might be happening."

Daisy and Sarah also discussed the salty Swans, Bobby Hill’s trade request falling through, the now infamous story about Jordan Clark hanging up on Stephen Wells, the ruck merry-go-round and more!

