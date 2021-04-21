Daisy Thomas On How Carlton Gifting Games Has Backfired

Former Carlton midfielder Dale Thomas has opened up about how the Blues' list management strategy to gift games into early draft picks has backfired.

Daisy said that under Brendan Bolton the aim was to get fifty games into their top selections as quickly as possible regardless of performance, but a by-product of that strategy is a lack of effort in the current group when the game is on the line.

He said that because the youngsters didn't have to earn their spot in the senior side they don't know how to perform when the whips are cracking.

"To some extent I feel sorry for David Teague because he's inherited this list," Thomas said.

"The effort isn't there for long enough, and that's purely on the back of the fact that there were no ramifications for poor performance when they were in the infancy of their careers.

"The ability of the younger Blues players who are now maturing into 50-60-70 game players isn't there, and they can't contain and sustain that message (of effort) for long enough."

Daisy went on to say that he also feels like Sam Docherty needs to cop more scrutiny for the Blues underwhelming start to the season. He believes that Patrick Cripps is shouldering too much of the blame and it's Docherty's backline that is hurting the side the most.

