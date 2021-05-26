Daisy Thomas On Why Lachie Plowman Should Be Cleared

Dale Thomas outlined why he thinks Carlton defender Lachie Plowman should be cleared by the Appeals Board.

Carlton were unsuccessful in overturning the two-match ban at the tribunal on Tuesday night, but have doubled down and decided to challenge the decision again.

Daisy said that the hit on Jaeger O'Meara was in play and he should have no case to answer.

"What else is he meant to do?" Daisy said.

LISTEN HERE:

Daisy said Plowman didn't deviate from going for the ball and that a split second decisions like this shouldn't be penalised.

Wayne Carey and Leigh Montagna also agreed that Plowman should get off his charges and be free to play this week.

Catch the full Midweek Rub here!