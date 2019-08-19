Daisy Thomas Speaks About The Time He Lost His Love Of Footy

Retiring blue bagger Dale Thomas told The Hot Breakfast he lost his love of football during his first few seasons at Carlton when he struggled with an ankle injury.

LISTEN HERE:

“I put myself out the every week because that’s what I thought I needed to do, I was on a big contract, there was a lot talked about and I actually thought I could help the team

“I was doing that at that point because that was the best thing for the team not so much the best thing for me”

Constantly “getting slammed” for his performances eventually took its toll on Daisy.

“I was down in the dumps…the great services the AFLPA provide, I actually went out and started talking to someone rather than taking the problems of the world on me own shoulders and trying to work my way through it with hard work.”

