Daisy Thomas' Winners & Losers From Round 11

With Marty Sheargold!

Article heading image for Daisy Thomas' Winners & Losers From Round 11

Daisy Thomas was back for his regular segment to dissect the big winners & losers from the weekend! 

Round 11 looked a bit different with games being moved all over the place and there being no crowds in Melbourne. 

He still managed to find three big winners from the weekend, including two Victorian teams and the celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round. 

LISTEN HERE: 

He also named the biggest losers from the weekend, including his old mob Collingwood yet again... 

30 May 2021

