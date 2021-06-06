Daisy Thomas' Winners & Losers From Round 12

Daisy Thomas wrapped up all the action from Round 12 this morning on the Marty Sheargold Show.

The 2010 premiership star listed his big winners and losers from the weekend, and both of his formers sides rated a mention!

LISTEN HERE:

Daisy didn't make any excuses for Carlton's loss against the depleted Eagles, while he quickly put the Pies back in the winners category for their gutsy win on the road.

He also embraced the Demons form yet again and gave the city of Perth a pump up for making the Dreamtime game a great spectacle.

