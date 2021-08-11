Daisy Vents His Frustration About The MRO On The Midweek Rub

Triple M Footy's Daisy Thomas has vented his frustration about the MRO system on the Midweek Rub after Toby Greene & Mason Redman were handed penalties this week.

Daisy called for clarity and consistency in the process.

"It was brought in to provide clarity, and there's no clarity," Thomas said. 

Daisy called for an overhaul of the entire system.

"Because as it is now it's so fricken annoying."

The boys agreed that it should be high on the priority list for the next Football Operations boss. 

