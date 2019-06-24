Dalby Woman Picks Up a Cool $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Win

HUGE congrats to one lucky Dalby woman who has just had her bank account boosted by $200,000 courtesy of Lucky Lotteries.

The woman scored her pot of gold in last Thursday’s draw and says the win came as a welcome surprise.

Just to make things that little bit sweeter, she also won a consolation prize of $1000, boosting her winning total to $201,000.

She received her official “confirmation win” phone call from a Golden Casket representative on Friday, telling them the money will go straight on the mortgage.

"I play every week but I have never won anything like this before. It is very nice," she said.

"That will go straight on the mortgage. I will definitely sleep well tonight."

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Dalby Newsagency on Cunningham Street, the manager said that they were “absolutely ecstatic” to have sold a major prize, the store also sold a division one prize in February last year.

CONGRATULATIONS!

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!