Dale Lewis Recalls How He And The Swans Celebrated Plugger's 1300th Goal That Night

Dale Lewis has recalled the scenes surrounding Tony Lockett's record-breaking 1300th goal, telling the story of what the build-up was like and what the Swans got up to that night.

Lewis didn't play that day, telling Jars on Triple M's Rush Hour with Jars and Louie he was stuck in the magoos after breaking his arm, returning two weeks later.

But he still had plenty of involvement in the aftermath.

LISTEN TO DALE LEWIS'S STORY:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with Jars and Louie and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.