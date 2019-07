Western Bulldogs veteran Dale Morris has left the ground early in the third quarter, appearing to have re-injured his knee.

Morris was playing his first senior game of the year after suffering an ACL injury as recently as March.

Morris also left the ground midday through the first term before returning to the ground near the end of the opening quarter.

