Dale Ryder Rejoins Boom Crash Opera

Great news for Aussie music lovers, Dale Ryder is returning to Boom Crash Opera.

Music guru James Young announced the news on Triple M's The Hot Breakfast after the band shared a photo of Dale Ryder with the band's current singer Andy De Silva.

Although Ryder has been busy touring solo, the stars aligned when Andy wanted to leave Boom Crash Opera.

Listen:



Announcing on social media Dale said: “Well, the stars have aligned themselves and I find myself re-joining my old band. Nothing sinister, just simple happenstance and once again just like that".

See the full post:



The news also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Boom Crash Opera's album 'These Here Are Crazy Times'.

Looking forward to more news from BCO in 2019.

For all that matters in rock news this week:





Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.