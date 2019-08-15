Dale Thomas Announces His Retirement

Dale Thomas will officially retire from the game.

Thomas was not offered a contract from Carlton beyond this season, as reported by Triple M's Tom Browne on Wednesday morning, and officially made the decision to hang up the boots as a result.

The 32-year-old will be farewelled as he plays his 100th game for Carlton this weekend, having played 256 games across both the Blues and Magpies.

“While this is something I didn’t want to hear, I was realistic that it was a chance to have happened. I also understand the direction the Club is going, and I certainly understand that decisions have to be made,” he said on Carlton's website.

“I have experienced so much in my career since walking in as a blond-haired kid from Drouin back in 2005.

“The opportunity to live out my boyhood dream for the last 14 years has been incredible, I am proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve.

“While the end has come quickly, I have no regrets whatsoever and am looking forward to these last two weeks, especially playing at the ‘G for the last time in front of our fans.”