Dale Thomas Defends Essendon Players Going On Footy Trip To Europe

On the Midweek Rub.

Article heading image for Dale Thomas Defends Essendon Players Going On Footy Trip To Europe

Dale Thomas has gone into bat for the Essendon players after copping backlash during the week for a particular media commentator. 

Daisy thinks that a large group sticking together and going away could be the best way to galvanise the club after a disastrous 2022 campaign. 

"It's brilliant," Thomas said. 

"For them to get 25 (players) to stay together and to go enjoy each other's company, I think that's brilliant." 

Wayne Carey agreed with Daisy and believes this might be what catapults them up the ladder next year. 

