Dale Thomas Explains The Difference In The Collingwood v Carlton Rivalry From Both Sides

Ex-Pie and Blue Dale Thomas joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and discussed the difference in the Collingwood and Carlton rivalry from both sides of the equation.

“Geeze I don’t want this to sound rude from a Blues point of view, but I think there was an expectation of hope to win when we were at the Blues because we weren’t going that well,” Daisy said.

“At [Collingwood] there was an expectation that you went out there and you absolutely annihilated them.

“If it wasn’t a 10 goal victory it was almost a loss.”

Daisy pointed out that probably had more to do with playing in a strong Collingwood side and a poor Carlton outfit, however.

“That was probably just more to do with demographic of where the groups were at at in that time,” he said.

“As you know, Ed, the supporters, it’s on!

“I always say I’m blessed… to have had the supporters probably love me at both clubs now.

“I’m very fortunate because I can genuinely sit back and hope for a great game of footy.”

As for his tip this week?

“I think the Pies will win,” Daisy said.

“Two or three goals, I think it will be a cracking game. I think they’re just playing good enough footy, and it’s gonna click for them at some point… I think their best footy is just a touch too good for the Blues.”

