Dale Thomas Gives An Insight Into The Kind Of Pressure That Jason Horne-Francis Would Be Under

2005 number two draft pick Dale Thomas gave some insight on the Midweek Rub into some of the pressure that 2021 number one draft pick Jason Horne-Francis would be under in his first season in the AFL.

"I go back to my experiences, in my second year they’d renamed the club junior membership from Buckley’s Brigade to Thommo’s Team 13," Daisy said.

"And the expectation that you’re then ok with as a 19-year-old kid getting out the front, and everyone, all the kids… I was lucky that the club really supported me in that and kept checking in, going 'are you ok with this?'

"And at times, I'd say 'no, I don’t really know how to handle this, I don’t in essence really like it'.

"A lot of it is you grow up wanting to be a superstar, but when people start stopping you at dinners and interrupting meals, and kids are jumping out, and everything’s about you, you don’t know how to handle it.

"There’s no one-on-one guide for that. Yes you know how to play football but when it comes to that, there’s no blanket rule."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed Max Gawn’s syndesmosis injury, Melbourne’s form, Bailey Smith’s punishment and more.

