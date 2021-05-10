Dale Thomas Gives Keyboard Warriors A Spray After His Local Footy Return

Dale Thomas has hit back at social media trolls after his return to local footy on the weekend.

By his own admission Daisy has trained off a bit in retirement, however the wave of negative feedback he received about his appearance after some footage of his game went online was enough for him to call out the behaviour.

In his winners and losers segment he returned serve to the "keyboard warriors".

"Every flog who's got a Twitter account just decided to tee off on me," Thomas said.

"So, I've given my biggest loser to all the flogs that took to social media and had a little clip at me, because I didn't really like reading some of those comments, they were quite hurtful."

Daisy signed off by encouraging all bigger fellas out there to treat themselves today for lunch and keep living their best lives!

