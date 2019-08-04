Dale Thomas Is A Late Out For The Blues

Carlton veteran Dale Thomas is a late out for Carlton’s clash with West Coast today due to illness.

Jay Clark reported on the Sunday Rub today that Thomas will be replaced by first gamer Angus Schumacher who was taken with pick 70 in the 2017 National Draft.

Carlton have been in good form under new boss David Teague and will be looking to add to his 5-2 record against the reigning premiers today.

