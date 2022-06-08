Dale Thomas On Caleb Marchbank's Return

Dale Thomas touched on the long awaited return of his former teammate Caleb Marchbank.

Marchbank has been sidelined with a string of serious injuries and will return to the field on Friday night after nearly three years out.

Daisy said the timing is perfect with the absence of Jacob Weitering.

“He will be just exactly what they need and I wish him all the very best.”

LISTEN HERE:

“And hopefully, a bit like Charlie Curnow he can get a nice clear run at it, because his upside is massive.”

Catch the Midweek Rub!