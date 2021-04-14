Dale Thomas On Collingwood's "Alarming" Start To The Season

2010 Collingwood premiership player Dale Thomas spoke about his former side's slow start to the season on Triple M's Midweek Rub. 

Daisy labelled the Magpies' opening four rounds as "alarming" and believes they have a number of issues that need addressing.

"I went on the weekend and I went as a spectator. As a former player obviously, but more as just a genuine spectator. It's alarming what we're seeing at the minute," Thomas said. 

Thomas flagged their inconsistency after a turbulent off-season as a cause for concern.

He identified that the personnel who walked out the door in the trade period has exposed their depth.  

