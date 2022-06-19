Dale Thomas On De Goey's Poor 'Self Awareness'
With Marty Sheargold.
Former Collingwood star Dale Thomas questioned the self awareness of Jordan De Goey on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning.
Daisy said that he didn't have a problem with De Goey going to Bali over the bye period, but said the Magpies star needed to have far better self awareness following a string of recent indiscretions.
"The initial thoughts I think of most were ‘Mate, come on. You can’t be that silly’," Thomas said.
“If I’m talking to Jordy I’m going ‘Mate, have some awareness’.”
