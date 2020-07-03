Dale Thomas On Dealing With Media Scrutiny For Off-Field Incidents

Dale Thomas revealed what it is like dealing with the media scrutiny after an off-field misdemeanour, following his former Steele Sidebottom receiving plenty of heat this week.

Daisy opened up about the infamous incident where he was hounded for drinking excessively at a charity event last year two days before a game.

He touched on what it is like dealing with the media attention & social media feedback after making a public error.

Thomas said that Sidebottom will know he's made a big mistake and feels sorry for his former teammate having to handle the public criticism.

Daisy also revealed that he reached out to Sidebottom during the week.

