Dale Thomas On Patrick Cripps Being Played "Completely Wrong"

Former Carlton midfielder Dale Thomas was critical on Blues management of co-captain Patrick Cripps this season on the Mid Week Rub this afternoon.

With injury rumours circling Cripps after a slow start to the season, Daisy labeled the handling of two-time All Australian as "completely wrong".

"I think the Blues are playing him completely wrong," Thomas said.

Thomas believes that Cripps is spending too many minutes on the ground which is limiting his impact on matches.

"I reckon they've decided that he's going to be the one who spends more time on the ground with the less rotations."

"So he plays midfield, then he goes and gets his rest up forward. But he's spending so much time on the ground that then when he goes back into the midfield he's half-rooted before he starts again."

Daisy went on to say that the Blues should model Cripps' role on Dustin Martin, explaining that if he's allowed to ignore some of the defensive aspects of the game he can become more of an offensive weapon in the front half.

