Dale Thomas Questions Carlton's Coaching & Match Committee

Triple M Footy's Dale Thomas has called out the Carlton coaching team and match committee for the lack of preparation ahead of last week's clash with North Melbourne.

Thomas, who played 101 games for the Blues, questioned how his old side planned and approached for the game against the last placed Kangaroos after seemingly having no 'Plan B' without Harry McKay in the team.

"You sit there in match committee, you've got all these assistant coaches, you come up with a plan and that's the best you can come with," Thomas said.

"The idea is of a good match committee is throw up different ideas, spit-ball, and then come up with Plan A, B, C, D if required."

Daisy pointed out that the loss is even more disappointing because if they won they would still be in reach of playing finals.

"It was probably as poor a loss as you'll see for a very long time."

